Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: mike.weight@gmail.com
Age: 51
Occupation: IT
Education: BS IT
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest issue we are facing is rapid growth and the associated challenges that come along with that growth. Some of these are that we are a gateway around the southern end of Utah lake, and as the area grows our main street becomes a bottle neck for traffic. We also have a lot of geographical segregation with the way the city has grown. There is also a need to facilitate more commercial growth to support the needs of the citizens and city.
To address the traffic issue we need to work with the state and the county to make sure that they are aware of the growth and our needs for more routes that will travel east and west to help alleviate the building traffic. They already have plans for new infrastructure, we just need to follow up and make sure they are following through. The geographical segmentation is being helped with the addition of new roads that the city is currently working on and the city activities that are in place. We need to keep moving forward with the connecting infrastructure, and also helping to organizing recreational activities where we can all come together as a city. The city has done a good job in attracting business and there are current plans to help more businesses come to town. This needs to be a priority, in a smart way, to increase the commercial footprint in our community, this will help our town to be more self sufficient.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have lived in multiple small towns that have experienced rapid growth for most of my life. I think this gives me unique perspective that will help in this position.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have a working background in dealing with small and large corporations and city and state governments to solve complex problems to achieve their goals. These skills should help with the problem solving that will need to be performed while serving on the city council.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None, this would be my first.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I love living in Santaquin the agricultural areas and the community here really make it a special and unique place. I hope to help contribute to, preserve, and help grow these special qualities that make this city what it is today. I have been married to my wife for 30 years, have 4 children, and we all really love the great opportunities in this area. I am a bicyclist, I ride just about any kind of bike that I can and really appreciate the access to the local trails that we are so close to.