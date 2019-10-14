Race: Mapleton City Council
Occupation: Bank Manager
Age: 49
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Fast pace growth is the number one issue facing Mapleton. With growth it brings many challenges, including zoning changes, high density housing, higher taxes, depletion of open spaces, growing business and a strain on an already lean staffed city administration. My goal is to help Mapleton grow with effective planning and problem solving now and for the future. It is imperative that we put in place a moderate sustainable plan to solve the challenges we face and prepare for the growth to come. Mapleton is a rural community, which makes us a unique town and a wonderful place to live. We need community involvement in deciding how we want our community to grow. We must be aggressive in tackling these issue, while we remember and honor the heritage of Mapleton.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have been engaged with working with the public, listening to concerns and problem solving for many years. I am a proven and successful leader. I have a strong commitment to our community, in representing each citizen and letting their voice be heard.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Through my 18 year career of banking, I have expertise in: management, budgeting, analyzing expenses, problem solving and developing goals. I have worked diligently growing my branch, managing employees and maintaining a customer base through integrity. The positions I have held are: mortgage processor/lender, small business lender, branch manager/operations manager.
Management experience has developed a special talent of fulfilling and anticipating my employee’s needs. I continue to value education and always look for opportunities to learn.
What previous elected positions have you held?
State and county delegate and precinct secretary.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have the ability and I am willing to look at all sides of an issue. As a proven leader, I welcome ideas and input from our community. All of us working together, will guide Mapleton City through this transitional time of growth and development.