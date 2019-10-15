Race: Elk Ridge City Council
Email: nelson@elkridgecity.org
Facebook: https://facebook.com/NelsonAbbottcitycouncil
Occupation: Insurance Agent
Age: 45
Education: Associate of Applied Science Snow College
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growing pains and getting services to match the needs of the city.By working with the mayor, city staff, fire department, and EMS to make sure they have the resources necessary to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the residents
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have served three terms as a city councilman in the City of Elk Ridge and as such bring experience, knowledge and understanding of the role of government in the lives of the residents of Elk Ridge.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served for three terms as a city councilman and two years on the planning commission in Elk Ridge and as a trustee for SESD for almost 8 years
What previous elected positions have you held?
City Councilman
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am always willing and available to talk about an issue. Either in my home, on the phone or at my office.