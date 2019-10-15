Race: Lindon City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 58
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Lindon’s growth, in all areas, is an important issue that is multifaceted. Residential growth must be measured and managed in a way that is in harmony with Lindon’s unique character and deep country values. Residential growth goes hand and hand with commercial growth and economic development. The growth and development of entities that bolster Lindon City’s tax base is vital to the stability of our fiscal budget and maintaining city amenities. Situating Lindon as a business friendly municipality is something I am passionate about. As a former business owner, I am sensitive to the challenges faced by our current and future businesses and wish to apply that understanding to aid in this important issue.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Experience and a passionate heart. I have a proven track record as a former councilmember having served January 2012-April 2016. During that time I faced important issues such as Utopia (Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency), issues of west side residential growth, developing our beautiful public safety building, creation of our PARC tax (Parks, Art, Recreation, & Culture), and a major overhaul of our important animal rights ordinance to name just a few. One of my favorite things was beating my drum, so to speak, every time I had a chance, to bring the sport of Pickleball to Lindon City. We were among one of the first municipalities in the State to embrace this growing sport.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I served our wonderful city from January 2012-April 2016. During that time my responsibilities and assignments from both Mayors Jim Dain and Jeff Acerson included liaison for: City Administration and staff, Historical Commission, Community Center Advisory Board, Lindon Days, Public Safety and IHC Outreach Board. Additionally, I participated in our annual Lindon City Fiscal Budget process where we successfully balanced the budget in a fiscally conservative way.
What previous elected positions have you held?
As referenced before in other sections I served on the Lindon city Council from 2012 to 2016. I sincerely believe that my experience will be of great benefit and value to Lindon residents.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
As a candidate for Lindon City Council, I am excited about the possibility to once again serve the citizens of this wonderful community. I love Lindon, I love its values, unique qualities, and it’s fabulous citizens.My family and I moved to Lindon 25 years ago and, though I’ve lived in many cities in my 58 years, Lindon is surely my home. As a wife and a mother, I could not have picked a better place to raise my children. Now our family has grown to include in-laws and nearly a dozen grandchildren. I am grateful that Lindon values have helped shape my family’s history and its future - this is why I what to serve you - I want to give back. Please consider this when casting your vote in this municipal election, November 5, 2019.