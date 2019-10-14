Race: Eagle Mountain City Council
Email: richwood.emcity@gmail.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/richwood.emcitycouncil
Occupation: Realtor
Age: 45
Education: Some College
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Future Land use and transportation, economic development.
I have worked on the planning commission for the last two years. We have completed rewriting and implementing the General Plan, residential zone code. We just began the process of rewriting our other zone codes to be more prescriptive in our land use and to ensure it is in harmony with the general plan. I feel it is essential to not just have a vague understanding of Land use as a council member. It puts you in a vulnerable position in making the land use decisions for the city. We need strong, well versed city council members at the stage our city is in. It is no time for catching up to speed.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have been actively changing and improving our code, land use and its guiding documents. I know and understand the processes for land use. As such, I know how to and have a record of protecting property rights while implementing city zoning and land use regulations.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I built homes for 15 years in residential and 4 and half years in commercial construction. I have been a Realtor since 2011 and served on the planning commission for the past 2 years. I know our code very well which gives me the ability to implement it in each application without having to learn all of the nuances and intricacies of how it works in concert with other code and building regulations. I am also not susceptible to being railroaded by charismatic or aggressive developers.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I haven't held any elected positions. But I was appointed to the city planning commission for the last 2 years.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife and I and our three kids moved to Eagle Mountain because we liked the family atmosphere, the rural feel and traditions that were in place. I have served in the communities where I have lived since I was 22. I coached little league football, recreation and competition soccer for about 15 years. I coached high school football for 1.5 years before the commute became too much of a burden. I have worked in a variety of industries from as early as a teenager in the Murray city youth programs, park maintenance, long term care pharmacy and medical supply, residential and commercial construction and now real estate. Every job I have ever had was service oriented. I have served in many capacities within my church and dedicated much of my free time in those capacities. I have always served the youth in the communities that I have lived in and felt I wanted to do more . The last two years I have been serving on the planning commission in Eagle Mountain. I am proud of what we have accomplished as a commission in that time. I look forward to a much broader role as a city councilman.