Race: American Fork City Council
Email: rob@voteshelton.com
Website: http://voteshelton.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/VoteRobShelton
Occupation: Wealth Manager
Age: 38
Education: Bachelors in Finance
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Currently, the most immediate concern is the fiber proposal. I am diligently searching all options to look for a solution that does not require a mandatory fee on every home.
The next issue is adequate funding to actually fund the 10 year road plan where it needs to be to improve our roads.
The third would be the city being able to rebuild trust with the residents through honest, transparent communication about the issues it is facing and the solutions available.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have a degree and a career in the finance world. This experience allows me to have great insights into many aspects that face the city. Most of the issues ultimately come down to money and finance in some respects. I am analytical and will diligently spend the time necessary to research the issues that come before the council.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been blessed to serve on many boards and committees. While having served on the city council, I also serve on the Make A Wish Utah board, Central Utah Dispatch Board, North Pointe Solid Waste Board, Beautification Committee and the Utah Valley Chamber Policy Committee. I have also served on on the city's Board of Adjustments, Library Board, Steel Days Committee, Youth Council, Youth Court, Historical Preservation, American Fork Rotary Club Board, Utah Valley Estate Planning Council Board and the American Fork Chamber of Commerce Board.
What previous elected positions have you held?
American Fork City Council
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have a great love for American Fork City. We have a wonderful community that we live in. No city is perfect. We have and will continue to make mistakes. My goal is to learn from the past mistakes and look for ways to minimize future ones. I hope that as you have questions or concerns that you would reach out to me and we can discuss them. It is through leveraging our collective wisdom that we have the best chances for success as a city.