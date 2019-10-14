Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 3
Email: dynamiccollisionrepair@hotmail.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/Robin-Roberts-for-Provo-City-Council-1046183478911336/
Age: 61
Occupation: self employed
Education: Business management degree UVU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
We need to bring retail business back to Provo, but there is a trust issue. Our median income is to low and Poverty level to high. It will take some time to correct but through proper planning I believe it can be done.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I've lived in Provo all my life and have experienced building business in Provo and the obstacles that are placed before you by the city. I'm older then the other candidates but not too old. With that I have a greater vision of what direction the city should be heading in order to be best for the citizens of Provo.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I've been a business owner for over 40 years. I was on the Parks and recreation board for several years and I use common sense. I was the Provost neighborhood chair for a number of years. I try to be involved in city issues where I can voice my opinion.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None. I'm not a politician but a normal citizen that feels its time we tried to put trust back into the city government.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Any one that knows me can attest that I enjoy helping and serving others. If I can use that ability to help in city government in a way that I can make a difference for the citizens of Provo, then I want to be part of that movement.