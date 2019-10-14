Race: Mapleton City Council
Email: shansen67@hotmail.com
Facebook: Scott Hansen for Mapleton City
Occupation: Small Business owner (Fantastic Sams Cut & Color)
Age: 55
Education: Bachelors Degree in Business & Marketing
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest issue with the community is the growth of the city and a developer first mentality. I will work to make sure the city plan and the community's vision are compatible. I will stand up to the city council when the community needs a voice.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My current experience on the city council has given me an insight and ability to administer policy fairly. That experience is invaluable when there are tough decisions to be made.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I managed large regional shopping centers for 25 years. I always said that managing shopping centers is like managing a small city. Similar areas include million dollar budgets, roads, property contracts, marketing, employee management and an overall leadership role. The past two years I have expanded my experience to a small business owner role where I have learned to take on difficult problems and bring value and service to our customers. The citizens of Mapleton deserve the same customer first respect from the elected officials.
What previous elected positions have you held?
City Councilman
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Your voice is important and valued. Mapleton needs strong leadership that can stand for your concerns. I also believe that there are two sides to a story and both need to be heard before decisions are made. I value and try to understand your concerns. I value honesty and hard work and hope to be the candidate that can stand for your values.