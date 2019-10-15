Race: Spanish Fork City Council
Email: Shaneforcouncil@icloud.com
Website: http://ShaneforcityCouncil.com
Occupation: Civil Engineer
Age: 47
Education: BS in Civil Engineering
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Spanish Fork has experienced tremendous growth over the last 20 years. I believe our community is currently at a crossroads. In the past, managing growth with wide-open land had been straightforward. However, as our community grows rapidly, we must be intentional in how we foster responsible growth to support an enhanced quality of life for our children and grandchildren. This will require very deliberate, focused planning to ensure Spanish Fork stays the great city it is today.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My decades of public service on the City’s Planning Commission and as the Deputy Director for the Utah Department of Transportation have equipped me with the expertise and experience required to represent you on the Council.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As the Deputy Director of UDOT I had the opportunity to see first hand the impact of land use and growth on communities across the State. This experience has given me the background I need to make good informed decisions that will creat a community we can be proud of for generations.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Visit my website to see my positions and recommendations on several issues facing Spanish Fork City. Please reach out to me with any questions you have, I would be happy to discuss them.