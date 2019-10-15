Tay Gudmundson

Race: Vineyard City Council
Email: tay4vineyard@gmail.com
Website: http://taygudmundson.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/taygudmundson
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Our city is growing quickly - but in our rush to accommodate our new residents we need to be mindful of our future needs. Parks need to be finished, but mindful of our upcoming adolescent residents.
With this boom of growth, our water supply needs to be independent of Orem and we need to ensure adequate water pressure.
When commercial buildings come in, they need to be modern and tasteful but also keeping with our love of Vineyard's heritage.
Our city is planned to be walkable and bike-able. This is vital and important to our city's vision.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Local government matters have always been something I keep tabs on and involved with.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I've been on the Planning Commission since the beginning of last summer, but more than that I was with the Women's State Legislative Council for two years and assisted Mormon Women for Ethical Government when they were first getting their feet on the ground. Good government is something I've been learning about and acting on and hope to continue pursuing.