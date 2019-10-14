Race: Highland City Council
Email: timball4highland@gmail.com
Website: http://timball4highland.com
Occupation: Technology Sales Executive
Education: BA from BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
For several years now we have watched the accelerated growth happening all around us and have felt the effects it is having on traffic, infrastructure, and schools throughout Highland. We are growing increasingly alarmed that the needs and concerns of existing residents seem secondary to some of our elected officials. I intend to act in accordance with the Highland Vision Statement and City Plan through strict adherence to zoning laws and other statutes.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have no personal agenda. No trail to buy back, no park to put in, no developer friends to appease. I just love Highland for all the characteristics that set it apart. My desire is to protect the charming and unique bedroom community that has been created here before it is transformed irrevocably.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I am currently serving on the Highland City Planning Commission.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I would change few things about Highland. I would be more conservative regarding expenditures and figure out ways to better maintain parks, trails and open spaces. In addition, we must protect the quality of life that drew most of us here. Overall we are thrilled with highland because of the family-centered and beautiful open space community that it is. My family and I love Highland and as long as we continue to honor the spirit of the city vision statement and general plan, Highland will remain the beautiful and unique city that it is.