Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 4
Email: Travis4Provo@gmail.com
Website: http://TravisHoban.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Travis4Provo
Age: 40
Occupation: Chief Technology Officer
Education: BYU for BA and University of Utah for MA
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
SMART GROWTH
I don’t want Provo to look like Vineyard. Provo continues to grow. People born and raised here, want to move back. We need to strike the right balance between planning for growth and preserving our heritage; especially on Provo’s west side. I have the support of local realtors and builders who primarily sell single-family, owner-occupied homes.
SENSIBLE SPENDING
We must re-focus our spending on “needs” such as infrastructure and our police force, and not “wants.” I’m a fiscal conservative. Like your family, we manage a budget at home, live within our means, and plan for the future. That’s what government needs to do.
BECOME BUSINESS FRIENDLY
Provo is losing millions of dollars in tax revenue each year to neighboring cities. We don’t have the services and amenities that the people of Provo are looking for. We need to make it easier to open and operate a business in Provo. And we need to do more to lure good businesses here. This will increase our tax revenue and general fund.
STRENGTHEN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS
We need to strengthen our neighborhoods. When neighborhoods are strong, our schools thrive, businesses grow, and we become closer as a community. I will work hard to ensure our neighborhoods are clean and safe places to live. I want all of our west side neighborhoods to have access to parks, trails, and yes, even a grocery store!
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have the right personality and business experience to work with a variety of different groups and people. I will work with the community, administration, council members, and other stakeholders to ensure we make the right decisions for Provo and our neighborhoods.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
In my day job, I am tasked with gathering information from multiple sources and stakeholders, making objective decisions, and finding ways to successfully implement the best ideas. I will bring that same skillset to the City Council.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Provo Precinct 31 Precinct Chair, State and County Delegate. One of five in the state appointed to the Utah GOP Caucus Task Force.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife, Vicki, and I chose to raise our family on the west side of Provo because we love this community, and this is where she was raised. This is our community, I want to keep the community feel of Provo.
Vicki graduated from Provo High and UVU. She is active in the community as a dance and fitness instructor, and as head cheer coach at Provo High. Go Bulldogs!