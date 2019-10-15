Race: Elk Ridge City Council
Email: triciathomas@gmail.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/tricia.m.thomas
Occupation: Homemaker
Age: 42
Education: Bachelors of Science
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
My main concerns are managing growth, creating a sense of community, mitigation plans stemming from the fires in 2018 and making each citizen feel like they have a voice and are represented.
The past four years we have created redundancy with water and many other infrastructure changes in order to accommodate growth, the council recognizes that we need to create a community our children can be proud of.
To create a greater sense of community I have put on the Elk Ridge City Celebration (with a lot of help). This celebration is a time to get to know your neighbors and create a stronger sense of community.
The city has been working with the NRCS to help create a plan that will mitigate the effects from the fires in 2018.
As an active member in my community I hope to be aware of issues and problems. My phone number is listed and I try to be available to those who need me to listen.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am the only woman currently on the council as well as the only woman running for council. I think it’s important to have both genders to create a balanced council.
I am the only member on or running for council that lives in the ‘lower’ portion of Elk Ridge. We represent over half of the population and although we are a small community it’s important to have people from all over the city geographically.
I am a stay at home mother to 4 which allows me flexibility to help when needed at the city offices. Or volunteer when needed.
My husband is a volunteer fire fighter for Elk Ridge which helps me to be more aware of any emergencies and problems within the city (when we had flooding in the canyon).
I am very active in my children’s school PTO’s and sporting teams. This has allowed me to get to know many more people and make connections that are beneficial to our city.
I’m hilarious! I think that’s one of the most important traits, I never take myself too seriously and can handle the criticism with a laugh and get back to work.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served on city council for the past 4 years.
What previous elected positions have you held?
City council, Idaho girls state, student council in high school.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I love Elk Ridge City and plan on living here the rest of my life. I have a vested interest in making sure that every decision the council makes has a positive impact. I don’t have any future plans in politics, I only ran for city council to better where I live, not as a stepping stone to something bigger. I am honest, I will never tell you what you want to hear just to get your vote. I will vote the way I feel is in the best interest of the city.