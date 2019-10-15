Race: Salem City Council
Email: troy@barnum.biz
Occupation: Self Employed.
Age: 47
Education: Some College
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
I feel our city is ran well. My goal is to help keep it that way.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
From my Farming background as a boy growing up in Eastern Washington, my father
taught me to be Financially responsible. I also learned to be Fair
minded. I also learned to look to the Future. Farming, Fiscally
responsible, Fair-minded and Future Focused are bedrock
principles you can count on. How does a councilman stay fiscally responsible? By tightening the belt
and remembering that TAXES should be kept to a minimum, which is done by increasing the tax base
and cutting unnecessary spending. It’s your money that runs our city, and I’ll never forget that.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I've been a small business owner Since the age of 24. I bring a business perspective. I feel Less government and more individual independence is critical to having a healthy and prosperous community.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have not held a political office in the past.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I will be true to the rights and freedoms we enjoy as Americans. I will be
true to keeping a leash on taxes, and I will talk to you and be available to you so that I understand where you are coming from.