Race: Vineyard City Council
Email: falcone82002@yahoo.com
Website: http://votefortyceflake.com
Facebook: Councilman Tyce Flake
Occupation: Retired
Age: 73
Education: BA political Science BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
As the fastest growing city in the nation, we have many issues. They are as follows: :
Density - Our new General Plan, City Center Form Based Code will control future growth.
Economic Development - We must develop an economic base for future sustainability and such basic services as a grocery store. We have already added a number of new businesses in the past two years and look forward to many more that are in the approval process now.
Land Reclamation - U.S. Steel & Geneva Nitrogen will finish their environmental clean up in 2020. With the help of the RDA (remediation fund) we must clean up all the concrete foundations and the remains of the old plant that litter the site, which will open this area to economic development.
Infrastructure - Completion of the Center St. overpass (2020), extension of Main St., Mill Rd., Vineyard Connector, building a water storage tank, the attendant water/sewer lines, trails and connecting roads as the city grows.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
The wide range of management and leadership experience that I have enables me to deal with the issues that come with Vineyard's radical growth. I know the history of this town's growth and problems first hand. Since I retired from my previous professional careers, I have and will continue to devote my full time in dealing with Vineyard's needs. My philosophy is to listen to all views prior to acting.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I spent 30 years in the USAF, retiring as a Senior Master Sargent. I Completed training in management of aircraft logistics, munitions management, facilities management, and disaster preparedness/management. I graduated from Senior Noncommissioned Officers Academy. While in the Air Force, I served in the Vietnam War and the Middle Eastern Conflicts.
I also taught in the secondary school system, teaching American History, AP Geography and Citizenship. Besides my teaching duties, I served as the Social Studies Dept. Chair, School Improvement Leader, Student Teacher Mentor, District Building Committee, and State Alternative High School Accreditation Committee. I retired in 2012.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have served on various committees as a private citizen in Vineyard's local government prior to running for and being elected to the city council in 2015.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife and I chose to retire in Vineyard and build our home after all the places we have lived. We have been married for 50 years and enjoy our 4 children and 16 grandchildren. We only wish they could all join us in Vineyard. We love walking the many trails of Vineyard and our views of Utah Lake and our beautiful mountains. I have served my nation, my adopted state and city. I wish to serve one more time and complete the work I started in the last four