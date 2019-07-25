Race: Mapleton City Council
Website: http://adam4mapleton.org
Facebook: @Adam4Mapleton
Twitter: adam4mapleton
Age: 38
Occupation: Business
Education: BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
1 - Overseeing responsible residential and commercial growth via revisiting and possibly revising the Mapleton Master Plan last updated in 20092 - Expanding Mapleton’s tax base via targeted business growth, with a focus on businesses that enhance the unique qualities of our city and serve its citizens3 - Ensuring that adequate infrastructure is in place and funded through impact fees so that the city can effectively manage this infrastructure for years to come
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Effective policy over politics.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have spent years deliberating in councils to ascertain the viability of various proposals and policies, and making recommendations and decisions based on those discussions and additional analysis. Additionally, I have negotiated hundreds of agreements with vendors; foreign, federal, state, and local governments, ensuring the best deal possible for the organizations and individuals I represented.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
After years of living in Washington, DC and traveling the world working with the US military and government agencies in hostile environments supporting US counterterrorism objectives worldwide, I started a company in 2010 that continued to support advancing US strategic objectives globally. 9 years later, that company now employs almost 1,000 dedicated individuals who are committed to protecting the values that Mapleton embodies - individual freedom and respect founded on responsible community action and limited governance (otherwise known as democracy). In 2015, my wife Megan and I decided to escape the rat race of DC and settle in a more rural community where we could raise our five children at a slower pace of life while instilling the character traits we valued: hard work, personal integrity, and others before self. We sensed that Mapleton was that place from the moment we turned off of 89 and drove down Maple Street. We’ve never regretted our decision.Mapleton finds itself at an inflection point. Many of us settled here 70 years or 7 months ago because of the Mapleton ‘feel’, and folks continue to desire to live in Mapleton for that very reason. The challenge becomes preserving what makes Mapleton special while accommodating inevitable growth.To find and enact solutions, the City Council requires individuals who:- actively work to engage and understand these challenges,- are open to unique solutions, and- have a willingness to compromise while standing by the hard decisions that need to be made to serve the long term interests of our city