Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 4
Email: Bethalligood@provodistrict4.com
Website: http://provodistrict4.com
Facebook: provodistrictfour: “Beth Alligood for Provo City Council”
Age: 39
Occupation: Homemaker, Neighborhood Volunteer
Education: Some college
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Development and affordable housing go hand and hand as Provo expands toward the west. Smart policies and having a solid plan helps with alleviating some development issues. I sat on the SW Development Policies committee helping to come up with those smarter policies. Integrating affordable housing into development plans can be tricky. There are many ideas out there as to how to build more affordable housing. Two ideas that I have been pushing out are one, change zoning in new developments to be more flexible. Example: instead of a straight R1.8 that requires all housing lots to be a minimum of 8k square feet, allow for a 50% variance with the overall average being 8k. This would allow 12k lots down to 4K lots in the same development. Two: require 2-3 different types of housing within certain projects. Mixing up housing types can allow for a greater variety of housing options in the same area.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I appreciate anyone willing to be involved in our city and give a voice to the residents. I hope that those of us who are running, if we don’t win, will remain involved and help our city be the best is can. I have been involved with Provo for the past 5 years as a Neighborhood Chair, Area Representative, member of the Neighborhood Advisory Board and the Citizen’s Advisory Board for Provo Police and I have sat on committees planning development policies and a master plan for SW Provo. What sets me apart from the other candidates is that I have a knowledge base about how Provo works
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been actively involved in the political process in Provo for many years. As a Neighborhood Chair I have presented to Planning Commission and City Council numerous times. I have read more of the City Code than I care to admit to and it has given me a deeper understanding of why things are set up the way they are. Sitting on the Citizen’s Advisory Board for the police department has given me a lot of knowledge of issues facing our city and the active, working solutions that great people have implemented. As a Neighborhood Advisory Board member I get to see the amazing work our citizens do for our city and help find solutions to problems on a neighborhood level. Being an active voice to the people who live in my neighborhood and area has been one of my greatest experiences.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
The reason I am running for City Council is to be a voice for the people. When those voices differ I hope to bring them together to solve issues and come up with solutions that best fit everyone’s needs.