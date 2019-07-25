Race: Pleasant Grove City Council
Email: wbbullock@gmail.com
Website: http://brentb4pg.org
Facebook: http://facebook.com/brentb4pg
Age: 75
Occupation: Retired
Education: Bachelor of Science, Masters of Public Administration, Juris Doctorate Degree
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Having lived in Pleasant Grove all of my life, I have witnessed numerous changes, some for the good and recently some for the bad. I witnessed first-hand dedicated, honest public employees and elected official pilloried on social media with untrue and hurtful accusations. Witnessing this I wondered where was the Pleasant Grove I grew up and loved.
There is no question the city has problems to solve, but until we all work together they will never be solved.
Decades ago the City choose not to have an off-ramp from I-15, but desired to be a "bedroom community", which has resulted in the city attempting to play catch-up with surrounding cities for retail development. Previous administrations were told by "experts" that to attract retail businesses they needed "rooftops", which resulted in zoning for multi-level housing developments. As we have seen we have the "rooftops", but where are all the retail businesses that would follow?
I believe the lack of retail development is a major stumbling block to resolving the critical issues which face the City. Current retail business sales tax cannot supply all the monies needed to keep up with the growth Pleasant Grove is experiencing. We need more parks, better roads and infrastructure, and an aquatic center. I would be wonderful to have more restaurants, clothing stores and other services that we currently have to go to American Fork or Orem/Provo to get.
Without the increased sales tax revenue the city is left with either a property tax increase or bonding to meet the needs. Both of which is onerous to us as citizens. We need to address the approximately 116 miles of bad roads and the infrastructure underneath the roads The current administration has adopted a three year plan to address the most critical needs, more needs to be done. I would propose, if elected, to survey the citizens as to what they believe are the top 5 things they City needs to address and what they would be willing to do to achieve those priorities.
The financial needs are great and what are we as citizens willing to pay? We need as a Council to look to the future and plan 5-10 years out so that future councils don't find themselves facing the same problems
I am asking for your support to elect me to assist in the task ahead. If elected I would ask for your patience, understanding and positive comments to assist us to work through these problems.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My 32 years of working for Pleasant Grove for numerous mayors and councils. I am intimately aware of the problems and issues facing the city. I am aware of what needs to be done and who to turn to when issues arise. I hold a Master Degree in Public Administration and feel this will serve me well on the council if elected.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I was born and raised in Pleasant Grove as well as my father, grandfather and great grandfather. I worked as a volunteer on what was call the auxiliary police and ambulance. I worked as a Police officer 5 years and attained the rank of assistant chief. I served after this time on the Pleasant Grove Library Board during the time the current library was built. I have served as the Pleasant Grove Justice Court Judge for 28 years. Retiring on March 1, 2019.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Pleasant Grove Justice Court Judge
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Having seem up close and personal the problems facing the city. I am willing to dedicate my time and expertise in solving the problems the city faces.