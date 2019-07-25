Race: Highland City Council
Email: brittney@thebillsfamily.com
Website: http://BrittneyBills.com
Facebook: Brittney Bills Highland City Council
Age: 44
Occupation: Educator
Education: BA Political Science, MA Public Policy Analysis
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
1. Smart growth: We continue to see growth in our city and wise use of our land is critical. We need to resist major changes to our low density residential zones in order to protect the look and feel of Highland.
2. Low taxes: I am a conservative who believes that cities, like families, should live within their means. I think as a city we can improve our planning processes so that we can anticipate future needs. We need to create efficiencies to eliminate the need to raise taxes and fees.
3. Public Safety: Highland is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in Utah. We need to find a consistent way to pay for fire and police that is not out of reserves. Our citizens deserve to be safe, and our public service officers deserve to not have to worry about fighting for their budgets.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have been on the Planning Commission for the last several years. I am a city council groupie and have been attending meetings regularly for the last ten years. When I can’t attend I read the minutes and make sure I know what is going on. City government is something I am passionate about and is not something that is just a passing interest for me.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I currently sit on the Highland City Planning Commission, which gives me a unique view of the important issues with which our city is grappling. The issues, policies and regulations the City Council deals with are nuanced and complicated. My experience on the Planning Commission will help me bring insight and background to the City Council.
I have a Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Policy Analysis. This gives me the background necessary to understand the government structures, policy, budgets and debates that surround the issues we face.
I sit on numerous councils, committees and advisory boards across the community. I have a passion for public policy and public service. I have spent the last twenty years immersed in bettering the communities in which I live. I have served in volunteer capacities that give me a breadth of understanding of the multi-faceted issues our families and communities face.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Precinct Chair
Precinct Vice-Chair
Highland Elementary School PTA President (2 terms)
Highland School Community Council (10 years)
Timberline School Community Council (6 years)
Lone Peak Community Council (2 years)
County Delegate
State Delegate
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
First and foremost, I am a wife to a fantastic husband and a mom to five great kids. My children range in age from 7-18. Like many other Highland residents, my family was drawn to Highland a number of years ago because of its stunning terrain, excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, access to beautiful recreational areas and great families. Professionally, I have all the requirements needed to be an asset to the city council. However, the most important qualification I bring is that I am a mom who is raising my family in this community, and I want to create the best possible environment for my family as well as yours.