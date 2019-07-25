Race: Pleasant Grove City Council
Email: chammond1877@gmail.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/carrie.hammond.54943
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Pleasant Grove is a growing and changing and we need to thoughtfully design policy and spaces that support the quality of life for residents of the city. Transparently address needs for green spaces, city services, commerce, infrastructure, safe neighborhoods, emergency services, etc. Residents and commercial entities can reside and thrive together peacefully when there is mutually beneficial
municipal governance, transparency, thoughtful zoning, quality municipal codes, reasonable and effective enforcement.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am a concerned resident of Pleasant Grove. I am not a politician, I will promote transparency in our city government. I value the input of my fellow residents and encourage them to reach out and share their concerns.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Thirty plus years in healthcare and as a department manager in proprietary education has afforded me opportunities to engage with diverse populations, access needs, work with budgets, identify risks, resolve conflicts, design and implement policies and procedures, communicate with and manage compliance with regulatory agencies, hire and train employees, and respect varied and differing opinions on many and varied topics.