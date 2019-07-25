Race: Pleasant Grove City Council
Email: cyd4pg@gmail.com
Website: http://cyd4pg.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/cydPGcitycouncil
Age: 39
Occupation: City Councilmember
Education: B.S., Business Management
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Road repairs and infrastructure needs related to growth.
Continued lobbying with the state legislature for additional road funding, researching new technologies to reduce the cost of road repairs and increase efficiency, implementation of a road fee.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My leadership experience and proactive communication with residents sets me apart as a city council candidate.
I have 7 years experience serving as an elected leader. I have in-depth knowledge of current community and state issues. I have served on boards and committees both in the city and our local schools. I serve to improve the quality of life for families in Pleasant Grove.
Since day one in office, I have proactively reached out and connected with the people of Pleasant Grove. I give out my personal cell phone number, communicate daily on the Pleasant Grove Community Connection Facebook page, I can easily be reached and am responsive and follow through with resident questions and concerns.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Two terms as Pleasant Grove City Councilwoman
B.S., Business Management
Mayor Pro-Tem 2015-16, 2018-19
Follow the Flag Committee Member
Strawberry Days Committee Member
Historical Commission Member
PGPD Citizens Academy Graduate
Life-long Pleasant Grove resident
What previous elected positions have you held?
Two terms as a Pleasant Grove City Councilmember
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
What an exciting time to live in Pleasant Grove!
Rebuilding Discovery Park, renovations to Downtown Park, Strawberry Days, the magnificent Flag in Grove Creek Canyon, United Under the G, Viking Pride…these are a few reasons I am proud to call Pleasant Grove home.
When I think of the amazing things happening in our community, I think of one word…Progress. As an incumbent, I am grateful for my position on the City Council, being part of important decisions that are moving us forward, positively impacting our city. I voted yes to our new Public Safety Buildings, increasing road funding, reducing high density housing and attracting quality businesses to improve our tax base. But there is more to be done. Continuing to reduce debt, roads, more restaurants and businesses.
When I say I am committed to making our quality of life better here in Pleasant Grove, I truly mean it and my voting record reflects that.
Pleasant Grove is my hometown. My husband and I are raising our three boys in hopes that one day they will choose this community as their home. I want the best for my family and yours and will continue to work hard as your City Councilwoman.