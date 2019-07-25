Race: Orem City Council
Email: prizjr@gmail.com
Website: http://oremrocks.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/DavidPriz
Twitter: @DavidPrzybyla
Age: 38
Occupation: Professional-in-residence (Professor) UVU
Education: BS, BYU | MBA, CSU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
1. For the past 5 years we have struggled to attracted booming startups to our city. PG, AF, Lehi is booming while Orem is not. We have to be attractive to business and new innovative companies.
2. Zoning - We have to zone our city in a way that preserves neighborhoods and invites families to live and stay here.
3. Traffic - If we grow, we have to provide the transportation infrastructure to accommodate that growth.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
1. Business skills - With an MBA, successful ventures (personal and public) I'm not seeking office for political gain, but to help manage a city from a business perspective. I'm still active in my career, still raising my family, making my situation most similar to most in Orem.
2. I listen to the citizens and report back. Listening is one thing, but you also have to inform citizens on decisions and consequences. More transparency, more accountability.
3. Leadership - I know how (and have successfully) build, managed, and been a part of successful teams. Orem has lost its identity, we need to build a solid vision again.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
It's all relevant. What matters though is that I'm fiscally conservative. My background in marketing is evidence of my passion for communication, branding, vision, culture and driving success for the future (big picture).
What previous elected positions have you held?
None (outside of grade school)
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
1. No campaign donations (financial), if people want to help I love it.
2. I will return my entire city council income to charity
3. Orem, 2 vowels | Przybyla, 1 vowel - be sure to remember when you vote!