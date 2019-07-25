Race: Orem City Council
Email: debbylauret@gmail.com
Website: votefordebby.com
Facebook: Vote for Debby
Age: 54
Occupation: Orem City Council
Education: Executive Master's Public of Administration -- Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
We know that growth will be our greatest challenge. Most of the growth with be homegrown. We need to continue to implement our master plan along State Street. We are currently developing an affordable housing study with strategies for dealing with the issue. Attracting and retaining businesses to provide good paying jobs is a top priority for me. We know that traffic and transportation planning will be essential. Mass transit will be a component along with analyzing our traffic patterns.
We are too dependent on sales tax and with a recession predicted in the new few years need to continue to save and plan for this inevitability. We are saving 15% in our rainy day funds and have adopted a “pay as you go” philosophy.
Utopia fiber implementation will also be a priority over the next few years. We finally have an Orem centric build-out schedule over the next few years. Paying down the bonds associated with this fiber project will be another priority.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Prior to my council service, I served as the Economic Development Director for American Fork for 8 years and was the Executive Director for the American Fork Area Chamber of Commerce for 11 years. I also have a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Marriott School of Business at BYU.
I served on the Art Council and Summerfest committees for six years prior to my council service.
I have been a Rotarian for 12 years and believe in Service above Self.
I volunteer at Tabitha's Way food pantry and understanding the working poor's needs.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
As a current council woman, I have had council assignments on Summerfest, Arts Council, Planning, Transportation, Beautification, and Hereitage commissions. My work experience with businesses both large and small uniquely qualify me to help Orem continue to be business-friendly. My Master's degree in Public Administration had a government emphasis and I had a wide variety of classes from strategy to budgeting.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Orem City Council
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Orem is a strong community with great neighborhoods and our outstanding quality of life. My family means the world to me - I have 9 children (including 5 step children) and 26 grandchildren. My personal motto is to "Do Good and Be Good." I will continue to work hard for our great community.