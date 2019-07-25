Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: Drohbock@msn.com
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired
Education: Graduate of Orem High, attended UVU, graduate of American Institute.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth and water will always be issues, but putting ourselves into debt for the wants of some is selling everyone into bondage. I don't feel the city should be in the business of entertainment, sometimes we have to say NO or not yet!
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Age! Also a willingness to listen and give a voice to others that share the same core values that I have.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have lived on Main Street and co-owned a small business in town for over 30 years. I have been active in city events; and I care about our community!
What previous elected positions have you held?
None.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I feel the city needs to pull back and protect the individual rights of its citizens. Some of us did not choose to live in an HOA or PUD. Let us enjoy the lifestyle we moved to and stay in Santaquin for.