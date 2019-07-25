Race: Eagle Mountain City Council

What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?

As one of the fastest growing cities in the state, decisions made today will impact the city for decades to come. We are seeing an incredible amount of growth and we need to ensure our city infrastructure grows and improves at the same rate. With potential for economic decline, ensuring an infrastructure fit for the population size of the city is the best groundwork to safeguard our city from the effects of recession.

What sets you apart from other candidates?

You will seldom find somebody as hard working as me. I have no personal agenda and am here to serve the residents of our great city. I have a work ethic like none other and am known for succeeding, far beyond the point others would fall short. I have high integrity and am a fighter for what's right. I do not believe in doing things fast, but in doing things right. Results should always focus on treating the symptom, never just the problem. I find happiness by serving others and I have enjoyed local politics ever since I was a Boy Scout. I am not here to serve myself. I am here to serve Eagle Mountain.

What relevant experience do you have for this position?

Working in the corporate offices for a local factory has given me plenty of opportunities to find creative solutions to complicated situations. Much of what I do requires me to work as a cross-departmental liaison within the company. This includes arranging Manufacturing schedules according to Purchasing limitations, operating Marketing programs, assisting Logistics and Shipping in load creation, working closely with Warranty and Technical Services to provide immediate solutions to customer issues, and working with Research and Development to implement new products and systems for the Sales Department. City Council works with a plethora issues from a variety of topics. I understand how each issue plays a specific role in the bigger picture. I currently oversee dealer operations in Utah, the Northwest, New England, Canada, Europe and Australia. I am comfortable reviewing the facts to make executive decisions.

What previous elected positions have you held?

I am currently the vice president of my homeowner's association board. I have not held any other elected positions in the city. I remain active in my community and have found many other ways to serve my community, whether by volunteering locally or simply showing support and attending local events. Showing up is the first step. I also actively contribute in church activities. I also continue to speak with the mayor, current councilmembers and other board members, chairs or directors about serving on local boards.

Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?

I am running for City Council because I believe it is important to lift where you stand and help where you are. I am thrilled at the possibility of serving Eagle Mountain residents. I believe government exists to serve the people. The most important aspect for any elected official should always be to listen to residents first—I will always listen to residents first. As a member of City Council, I will work to: expand/improve infrastructure, protect property rights, defend freedom, support local business, maintain transparency, ensure economic stability, avoid tax increases and use tax dollars responsibly.

I will add new perspective as we work to grow our city responsibly while maintaining the wonderful culture we all enjoy. I value our scenery and wildlife and want to protect this amidst growth. Like you, Eagle Mountain is home. Our city is amazing—we have a strong heritage. By listening to residents first, I believe we can build our legacy together. I appreciate your consideration and vote.