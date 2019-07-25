Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: Drohbock@msn.com
Age: 67
Occupation: mechanic
Education: GED while in Navy
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth, budget and public involvement. I will lead by example by being involved and informed. Also having an open dialog with other concerned citizens.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My love of America and our form of government.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have lived and had a business in the city for over 30 years. I have served on the planning commission in Santaquin and the US Navy.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
What you see is what you get! No pretense just honesty. I love this country and I love God.