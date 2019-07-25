Race: Pleasant Grove City Council
Email: dustin4pgcity@gmail.com
Age: 47
Occupation: Banker
Education: Bachelor's in Economics
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Most beneficial ways to budget the cities resources - roads vs. all other needs
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Background in economics and finance w/ 20+ years in commercial banking with financial analysis from a credit perspective
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Experience: 6 years on Pleasant Grove library board, 2 years on the Pleasant Grove board of adjustments and 2+ years on the Pleasant Grove planning commission (currently serving as chair). I also currently serve on the board of Rocky Mountain CRC - a non profit focused on providing funding for affordable housing around the Inter-mountain Western States
What previous elected positions have you held?
None