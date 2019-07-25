Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 4
Email: ericludwig3@gmail.com
Website: http://ericludwigdistrictfour.com
Age: 24
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Education: Bachelor of Science, Finance
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The Provo-Orem metropolitan area is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. This creates unique problems in terms of housing availability, transportation, and quality of life. If elected, I will work with the mayor and other city council members to ensure that the city of Provo invests in its future and is prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead. This would include focusing on affordable housing, expanding alternatives in transportation, and sourcing from more sustainable energy.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
The median age in Provo 23.7 years old and 40 percent of the population is between the ages of 20 and 29; however, young people in Provo have historically been underrepresented in local, state, and federal government. As a recent graduate from Brigham Young University, I represent a voice for a large portion of the city whose voice is not normally heard in government, and I present a unique perspective for the city's local government.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
In 2018, I participated in a course the city of Provo put on to teach citizens more about the city's organization and structure. The program is called Provology. During this nine-week course, I learned from the many intelligent men and women who help keep our city running and how each city department functions. In addition, as a financial analyst, my full-time position involves the creating of budgets and holding budget managers accountable to the budgets set. Because a large part the City Council's responsibilities include budget approval, I believe my role in the private sector would be very useful for a role on the City Council.
What previous elected positions have you held?
This would be my first publicly elected position.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I moved to Provo, Utah in 2012 to attend Brigham Young University, and I immediately fell in love with the city. My wife, Rachel and I, love exploring the everything the city has to offer. My favorite park in Provo is Big Springs Park up Provo Canyon. In our free time, you can find us in the exercising upstairs at Provo's Rec Center, hitting a bucket of golf balls at East Bay Golf Course (my wife is much better than me), or playing Spike Ball with friends at a nearby park.