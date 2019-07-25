Race: Springville City Council
Email: harold.mitchell549@gmail.com
Age: 70
Occupation: attorney / engineer
Education: BA, Brigham Young, 1971; JD, University of Utah Law School, 1974, MS Civil Engineering, Brigham Young, 1991
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Adequate infrastructure to serve existing population and growth, including streets, water supply, waste disposal and parks. My experience as an engineer will allow me to evaluate ways of improving the infrastructure while keeping fees and taxes as low as possible.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Member of Utah Bar. Licensed Professional Civil Engineer, Licensed Professional Land Surveyor.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Springville City Attorney for 20 years. Attorney for Highland City and Woodland Hills City. Judge Pro Tem, 4th District Court, Springville and Mapleton Justice Courts. Design of subdivisions, streets, water projects. Construction project supervisor.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I know how city government works and can put my knowledge and experience to work for Springville citizens.