Race: Lehi City Council
Email: oviatt7@gmail.com
Facebook: Jason4Lehi
Occupation: Warehouse Lead @ Hexcel Composites
Age: 49
Education: Mountain View High School (87') UVU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
As with every community there is always the question of growth and housing. Along with the debate of proper infrastructure. I feel that we need to build our community as fast as we are building homes. When planning for new development, we need to plan for open areas and opportunities for families and youth to enjoy all that Lehi has to offer. As a member of the Lehi City council, I would work with the city planners to make sure we don't compromise on this with the new developments and that we grow responsibly as to ensure we always have the sense of community that Lehi is famous for.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have had the privilege to live in Lehi for the last 17 years. My wife Kim and I have enjoyed raising our 5 sons in this wonderful community. I have seen the growth triple since 2002 and I have been heavily involved as a volunteer coach in the youth Baseball, Football and Jr. Jazz basketball. I have experienced the wonderful sense of community and I know that I can help others learn to love where we live, and share with them the rich history and strength of community that is Lehi, UT.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been a volunteer in the youth programs in Lehi for the last 17 years. I have worked with the city to provide opportunities for our youth to succeed at the activities that they choose to follow. I have served in numerous leadership posistions in my church and I have also been a coach and mentor at Lehi High School for the last 5 years.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am a Father to 5 amazing sons, and I have been blessed with. a beautiful wife who always supports me in my crazy life. We have both sacrificed to be a part of the community in youth sports, community youth theatre, and working in High School athletics. I am so excited to be a candidate and I look forward to helping my little town of Lehi embrace the Future by building on the successes of our past.