Jeffrey Handy

Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 3
Email: jeff.handy.nzm@gmail.com
Website: http://jeffhandy.vote
Facebook: http://facebook.com/votejeffhandy
Twitter: http://twitter.com/jeffdhandy
Age: 28
Occupation: Business Owner
Education: BS Business Management, BYU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Dealing with growth in a way that preserves our quality of life. One of the vital pieces of this is addressing the "us vs them" issue by bringing residents with families, young professionals, landlords and students together to address concerns in a productive and collaborative way. I think our neighborhood program could be used more effectively in helping these conversations be productive, but we also need to be deliberate in bringing these different groups together as a city council. It's easy to complain and say things need to be different, but we need to figure out how we can all be pulling in the same direction to make Provo the best it can be now and into the future. If we don't figure it out now, the problem will only be made worse as our city continues to grow.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I’m a business owner and entrepreneur. I am an owner/shareholder in 2 companies with over 70 employees. I know that sometimes you have to stop doing what’s always been done or what everyone else is doing, take a step back, and see the opportunity that provides real and lasting solutions, and most importantly, act decisively to make the most of that opportunity. I will bring that entrepreneurial spirit, along with Open and Engaged Communication, Optimistic Leadership, and Prepared, Knowledgeable Solutions as I interact with our community and other elected officials
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Working in the start up world, budgets are key. Looking through line items and deciding where funding is the most important and effective is crucial for any organization, including cities. I also bring experience working in my neighborhood and discussing issues with people all over this District and the rest of Provo which has given me perspective regarding the every day challenges individual citizens in Provo face. Researching thousands of pages of budgets, transportation plans, master plans, and parks and recreation reports, just to name a few, have given me a much broader picture of where we can work to be more fiscally responsible with citizen tax dollars and how we can improve quality of life issues for today and into the future.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Many volunteer capacities serving under privileged kids, business mentorship and community development.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I love Provo. I love the rich, unique mix of people, and look forward to working to find solutions that knit our community together. I come from a heritage that taught me, not only to work hard, but the value of work; that working hard at something and doing it well has value beyond anything monetary. I look forward to working hard for, and with, the people of Provo. I believe that optimism breeds creativity. I'm committed to three important principles that really speak to who I am and will guide my work on the city council: Open and Engaged Communication, Optimistic Leadership, and Prepared, Knowledgeable Solutions.