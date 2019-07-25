Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: jenniferbowman03@gmail.com
Age: 39
Occupation: Senior Strategic Sales Manager
Education: College
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Having lived in Santaquin for just over 10 years I have seen the growth and expansion take place. I believe it is inevitable, however we can accept the growth in such a way that we retain the values and culture we all love about our town. With smart growth we can continue and maintain our agricultural roots while still being welcoming to new businesses and people. If elected, I will be open minded and listen to all perspectives and be a voice for all the people of Santaquin.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have just finished a 3 year tenure as the PTA President of Orchard Hills Elementary. I also serve on the School Community Council Board and the Women in Tech Council.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My husband Scott and myself have 4 children who we are raising here in Santaquin. We love the values, culture and small town feel of our community. I vow to work hard to help our town retain all that we love about it while also being welcoming to newcomers.