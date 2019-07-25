Race: Eagle Mountain City Council
Age: 35
Occupation: Manager
Education: Associates Degree
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth is a huge thing right now in Eagle Mountain. The questions are what housing is right for what area, what businesses should be added and where, what are we doing with the roads, and what benefit do the residents receive? I plan on limiting ultra high density housing. The burden that would put on the infrastructure at the moment and the impact it would have on the community are things that I would not like to see come to fruition. It is about time we start adding some other businesses that will benefit the residents as well. Currently we spend a lot of our money in other cities. This means the revenue from taxes and the job benefits only exist outside of our city. It would be nice to attract another grocery store and perhaps a home improvement store. These are businesses that would directly benefit those looking for work within the city and provide residents with choices. They may also bring in revenue from residents of other cities helping to add to our budget.
I also think public involvement is a huge issue. We have so many people scattered in the different corners of the city that I want to make sure every voice is heard. The city growing should not just be a matter for five council members votes, but from the citizens of the city in which they represent. I want to try and make things more transparent and invite the public in general to take part in the city's legislative process.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
This is a tough question. I believe that we have ten great candidates. We each offer our unique perspectives and experience. I encourage each of you to do your research and give us all a call or an email so you can decide for yourself on whom to vote for. So without trying to take away from them I will try and give you some of the reasons why I believe I would do a good job. I really want to serve the public. I think their opinions need to matter and be heard. My experience has left me familiar with reading and understanding statute. I want Eagle Mountain to be a great place for my daughter and any future children to live. I care what happens and will express myself when I believe a matter is in conflict with what the public wants.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have followed legislative processes at many levels. This includes watching and listening to various committees as they generate legislation. I am familiar with code and understand the nature to be very specific to avoid misinterpretation of code intended for one thing to be later misused. I have watched and listened to what the citizens of Eagle Mountain would like. I know there is not pleasing everyone, but working towards the benefit of the many and supporting the few is important.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have never held an elected position before.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I want what is best for Eagle Mountain. I want every resident to register to vote. I want everyone to talk to the candidates and form their own opinions about each one. Vote to your conscience and how you think you will be represented by each of us. Ultimately, if you have done all of these things I will be satisfied with the process no matter the outcome.