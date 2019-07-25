Race: Lehi City Council
Email: jrevill1023@gmail.com
Website: http://johnnyrevillforlehi.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/CouncilmanJohnnyRevill
Twitter: @johnnylehi
Age: 46
Occupation: Project Manager
Education: High school and some college
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Managing Growth. As council members, we must support staff and the administration in managing transportation planning, water and infrastructure resources and also making sure we are competitive in the market when funding our public safety and emergency management departments. All this while making sure Lehi continues to provide family centric services and events.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Experience. I've lived in Lehi for majority of my life and my wife and I have chosen to raise our family here. I've been on the council for 15 years and have learned how to not only be an effective elected official but also a trusted representative for residents.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
4 terms on the council
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I really love serving the people of Lehi. I feel it is my way of giving something back to the community that raised me. I look back at city leaders who served when I was a young man and have really enjoyed the opportunity that my constituents have given me to work for them. It truly is an honor and I'm ready for another term of serving them.