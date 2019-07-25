Jonathan Willis

 Courtesy Photo

Race: Lehi City Council

Email: willisjtc@gmail.com

Age: 31

Occupation: Software Developer

Education: B.S. Computer Science BYU

What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?

City planning, keeping regulations low, and keeping government transparent.

What sets you apart from other candidates?

There seems to be a pattern that as a city gets bigger more regulations and more taxes result. I want to make sure that doesn't happen.

What relevant experience do you have for this position?

I am not a career politician and I don't want to be.

What previous elected positions have you held?

None