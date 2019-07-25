Race: Lehi City Council
Email: koivisto.katie@gmail.com
Website: http://katieforlehi.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/katie4lehi
Age: 31
Occupation: Self Employed
Education: Bachelors in Business Management from Brigham Young University-Idaho
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Hands down, it would be growth and development. I understand that there are a few things that are out of the City's hands (example: UDOT, TRAX etc.) But that doesn't mean we can't address the items that are within their control (example: Zoning, creation of parks/recreational facilities, green space, alternative transportation routes etc.) It is my personal opinion that Lehi's current infrastructure has not been able to tolerate the mass influx of people and businesses that are coming into Lehi (not enough parking, too much traffic etc) Until a more solid infrastructure can be accommodated, I would like to initiate a cap on high density housing in Lehi. I would also like to make sure that proper zoning practices are being put into place for areas/neighborhoods that have mingling residential and commercial zoning.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am a self starter, meticulously organized and I get things done! I like working with people and I've always had a strong desire to serve others. One of my favorite quotes is, "Creativity is intelligence made visible." I feel that creativity is exactly what Lehi needs to navigate its growth for the next few years, and I want to help cultivate that creativity!
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
For two years, I had the pleasure of volunteering as the HOA president for the Pointe Meadows Townhomes. I have also worked as an independent marketing consultant, helping small local businesses increase their visibility. About nine months ago, I stepped down from consulting work and currently volunteer my time as the Relief Society President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the Holbrook Farms 1st Ward.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Two years ago, I was elected as the HOA president for the Pointe Meadows Townhomes. It was a terrific learning experience, and has helped prepare me for running for City Council.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am a wife and mother of three. My husband, Jyri Koivisto, is one of the most patient, selfless, and loving human beings I have ever met. He encouraged me to run for City Council, and continues to provide the support and strength needed to run a campaign. There is absolutely no way I could serve others, or my family, if it weren't for the constant support he gives me. Minä rakastan sinua Koivisto!