Race: Springville City Council
Email: mskatiejones@gmail.com
Website: http://sites.google.com/view/katiejonesforspringville/home
Age: 37
Occupation: Innovative Learning Coach, Alpine School District
Education: M.S. Educational Technology
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Springville is currently a huge center for growth, so one of the biggest issues is holding onto the traditions that make this city great while also embracing the inevitable change. I believe the best way to make that happen is to continue the great traditions while adding more opportunities for newer members of the city to be involved whether that's through various "block parties" or festivals. I would also love to see more youth involvement in the community through service and educational activities based all over the city, i.e. the library, city hall, the rec center, etc.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My love of education and learning, my desire to work hard, and my ability to both appreciate the past and anticipate the future all make me a great candidate for Springville.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have served as a leader in various workplaces, schools, and my religious community. I am well-spoken, personable, passionate, and intelligent.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I've been told by many people in many areas of my life that I make the world a better place to be--I am a happy and hopeful person. I love Springville's "small town" feel, and I would never want that to change, no matter how much it grows!