Race: Highland City Council
Email: Ken@KnaptonFamily.net
Website: http://KenKnapton.Com/Highland
Facebook: http://facebook.com/kenknapton
Occupation: Chief Information Officer
Education: MBA, Brigham Young University; Master of Information Systems, Walden University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
One of the main reasons that my wife and I moved to Highland was because of the open feel of the city, and the large lots for our animals. I hope to help maintain the open feel of Highland, while ensuring that the city continues to have a strong tax base to maintain needed services.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am a fiscally minded conservative candidate, who will work hard to keep Highland as the unique, open space community that it has been for so many decades.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have held executive leadership roles for many years, and look forward to bringing my skills and experiences to the City of Highland.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have served as either a board member or advisory board member of multiple Utah Country charter schools. I have served on several boards, including the Utah chapter of the Association of Information Management and the Utah Coalition Against Pornography, as well as other local companies. This is my first time declaring my candidacy for an elected position.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I have four grown children, three grandchildren, two horses and a dog. We love living in Highland, and hope to remain here for many years to come.