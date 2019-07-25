Race: Springville City Council
Email: luvlizzydesigns@hotmail.com
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
As Springville welcomes new families and business into our community we are faced with increased traffic and safety issues. I plan to study and get community input as we address these concerns and find solutions so that traffic can flow more easily. I would also like to promote communication between our city and new business owners so they can understand code and meet their deadlines in a timely manner.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I value our community and have a listening ear. I know as we face challenges that growth brings to our community we have many different ideas. I am always grateful for and seek out others viewpoint and differences of opinion. I am passionate that people need to stand up and be heard and be willing to discuss and come up with solutions that can benefit everyone.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
My husband Craig and I have worked and managed our excavating business in the Springville area for over 30 years. I am also a property manager mother of 3 children and enjoy 3 grandchildren. Through these experiences I have learned how to problem solve, study more efficient and economical ways to carry out daily work, and balance a business and a household budget, all of which are valuable skills that would be beneficial to a city council position.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have not held an elected position.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I love Springville and feel each one of us brings diversity, caring, beauty, and uniqueness to our community. I have a strong work ethic, listening ear, and am ready to serve and move our community forward as we write our Bright Springville Future.