Race: Orem City Council
Email: martinwri10@gmail.com
Website: http://wright4orem.wordpress.com
Age: 59
Occupation: Purchasing Manager
Education: Bachelor Form Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
He believes rapid growth is the largest issue that faces the city. The adverse outcome of growth are traffic and crime. It also puts undue burden on an aging infrastructure that needs upgrading to provide the best services possible. Bad zoning laws need to be addressed-especially those that affect the growth in established neighborhoods. Additionally, traffic, impact studies need to be on going and analyzed throughout the city, not just new construction. Alternative transportation options need to be considered to help reduce traffic within Orem. We need to have the best crime prevention in the county and more support for our Police in minimizing crime.Budgeting correctly and proper planning will be the key in managing the aging infrastructure.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Martin Wright is proud to live in Orem and is willing to listen to the citizens’ concerns, he will make tough decisions to keep Orem a great place to live and raise a family, without compromising the basic services that we currently enjoy. He has the skills and creativity to develop ideas that will benefit the citizens and the city of Orem.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
He has worked with the planning commission and the city council to change code requirements that will protect our neighborhoods as well as the rights of property owners.
What previous elected positions have you held?
He has not held any elected political office.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
He has volunteered with the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team (TERT) for over fifteen years, helping to keep people safe on Mount Timpanogos two weekends a year.