Race: Lehi City Council
Email: mwhemmert@gmail.com
Website: http://hemmert4lehi.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/MattHemmertForLehi
Age: 45
Occupation: Attorney
Education: B.A., Brigham Young University; J.D., Willamette University College of Law
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I'm currently the chairman of the city Planning Commission, and have served on the commission for over five years.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife, Julie, and I are the proud and blessed parents of four children with an ages ranging from five to twelve years old. I’ve been a practicing attorney since 2006, and currently direct the legal affairs of a software company. Outside of work and family, I enjoy cooking, gardening, traveling, writing, family history, and cycling.