Race: Lehi City Council
Email: michellehmiles@gmail.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/Michelle-Miles-for-Lehi-City-Council-2016443825317490
Age: 43
Occupation: App Creator for IOS and Android Devices
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My vast work experience has given me hundreds of business connections and provided me experiences that have opened my eyes to see issues, people. and circumstances from all angles. As a hobby I have remodeled and restored homes. My current business endeavors are in the world of technology.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
A few years ago I led an educational cooperative which provided classes for families. The co-op started with 30 families meeting half a day a week. In less than 18 months the co-op grew to 350+ families with demand for classes four days a week. My ability to present creative solutions, promote inclusion, and empower the community around me has served the citizens of Lehi well.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I was raised with 8 siblings in a two bedroom home located in rural Idaho. My creativity thrived under less than ideal circumstances. Out of necessity, and a desire to have more, at a very young age I began to gain work experience. My work experience has gone from hoeing beets in a field, to creating applications for IOS and Android Devices. I am a wife and a mother to seven children ranging in age from 3-21yrs. One of my greatest strengths is my ability to communicate a logical message, include others ideas, while still achieving larger end goals. I would like to see Lehi become a leading city in not only innovation, but in creativity and inclusion.