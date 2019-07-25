Race: Orem City Council
Email: gonzofordollars@gmail.com
Age: 70
Occupation: Self-employed
Education: BS, Masters, Ph.D.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
a. Preserve and improve residential neighborhoods. I was involved in the Zoning change that prevents developers from coming into a neighborhood, buying up homes, getting the properties rezoned for high-density, multi-family apartments.
b. Managed growth with a healthy mix of small and large business entities that take advantage of our family-friendly community.
i. Encourage the development of the State Street Core areas with mixed-use, business and residential, self-contained communities – not unlike the new University Place development.
ii. Encourage the development of the Geneva Road Corridor with high-tech business and high-density, affordable housing.
c. Affordable Housing development. This will probably be a mix of townhomes and condominiums in the appropriate development districts.
d. Transportation. I have been involved in the TRIP with the state, county, and city planners to help develop the plan to mitigate the increased traffic situation facing our community.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I love Orem! I love the people of Orem! Having lived and owned businesses in, and been involved with, Orem City for over 36 years, I have responded to many opportunities to serve my neighbors in dealings with Orem City. After being a part of the Orchard Neighborhood Committee in the development of a Neighborhood Plan, I was asked to serve on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments. This service, coupled with numerous requests from many friends and neighbors, has led me to “…throw my hat into the ring…” and run for the Orem City Council. I have been referred to as “Orem Everyman.”
I have a very wide range of experiences in many different areas: Seminary/Institute teacher, professor, 25 years of basketball officiating, over-the-road semi driver, volunteer firefighter, heavy equipment operator, manager of several service stations, United State Navy, military family, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, real estate development and finance, software developer, restaurateur, and more.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Much management experience and I currently serve on the Orem City Planning Commission and Orem City Board of Adjustments.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
a. I will post no signs.
b. I will, at present, not accept any campaign donations.
c. I will meet at any time with anyone on any topic in any mutually acceptable venue.
d. I will listen and discuss and defend, if necessary, my informed decisions after speaking with any citizen of Orem.
e. I will work diligently for the citizens of Orem, listen intently, and will cast my votes intelligently.