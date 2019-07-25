Race: Mapleton City Council
Email: mlnelson657@gmail.com
Age: 53
Occupation: Sales
Education: Economics BYU Undergraduate
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth is the biggest issue. We need to update our general plan to guide the growth that is coming.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have worked on Budget and Wage/Personnel committees for the last terms and I am very familiar with our financial situation.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Multiple terms of service as a councilman
What previous elected positions have you held?
City Council
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I love Mapleton and look forward to a bright future for this great city.