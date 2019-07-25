Race: Lehi City Council
Website: http://mikesouthwick.org
Facebook: http://facebook.com/votemikeforlehi
Age: 64
Occupation: Sales
Education: Associate Degree - Electrical Contractor
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Affordable Housing
Collaborate with the Planning Commission, staff and developers to come up with areas and ways that allow affordable housing.
Growth & Infrastructure
Continue to work with The State of Utah in improving our interstates. Seek out funding for improving city roadways. Seek out land for future facilities for fire and EMS.
Parks & Recreational Facilities.
As a city and community we need to provide funding alternatives to get more recreational facilities built to accommodate the needs of our youth. It’s a joint effort of Lehi City finding funding alternatives as well as the citizens of Lehi volunteering their time and available resources to help build recreational facilities.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have lived in Lehi for 64 years. I recognize as a member of the city council that I work for the citizens of Lehi. Over my lifetime, I have dedicated thousands of hours of unpaid service to Lehi City and its citizens. For 25 years, I was a Lehi volunteer fireman. I have also served as a member of the Lehi Civic Improvement Association for over 30 years including serving as a director for the past decade and now serving as Vice President. Prior to being elected as a city council member, I served as a member of the Downtown Revitalization Committee.
This service has helped me connect with so many citizens on an individual level. It has helped me understand their needs and perspectives in ways I could not have appreciated beforehand.
My history of community service has helped me realize what makes Lehi a great place to live and work—and has motivated me in my desire to serve and represent the citizens of Lehi as a city council member.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have worn many hats in my life. A firefighter, council member, small business owner, employee, father, husband. These experiences have prepared me to confront difficult challenges and formulate effective solutions.
I am currently serving my second term as a Lehi City Council Member. During my 1st & 2nd term I have worked with the Lehi Hutchings Museum as a board member. I have also worked closely with the Lehi City Historical Archives in helping to preserve Lehi's history. During my 2nd term, my work preserving Lehi’s heritage has continued, and I have added responsibilities related to the City’s Round-Up Days festivities and a focus on addressing Lehi’s growing transportation, housing, and infrastructure demands.
What previous elected positions have you held?
City Council Member for 2 terms.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I was born in Lehi and have lived here all of my life. I carry with me a deep love and respect for the city and its citizens. I am married to Beckie Southwick, and together we have raised 6 children who all reside in Lehi.