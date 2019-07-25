Race: Lehi City Council
Email: montane@montane.org
Website: http://montane4lehi.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/montane4lehi
Age: 44
Occupation: Software Developer
Education: High School
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Making decisions that ensure we move the needle in a positive direction for the enjoyment, growth, health and wellness of our city. You don't have 13 candidates running because the existing board is making decisions in ways the residents agree with.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Though living in Lehi since 2012 I'm a relative outsider. I don't have allegiances to anyone in this city and truly just want to listen, learn and understand each issue presented to ultimately make a decision that is the best for the city.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Since I bought my first home I've always been involved in the HOA boards that have existed in every one of them. An HOA is just a smaller city and allowed me to get learn how to interact with the community and the tough decisions that have to be made even when everyone is not 100% on board. The latest included a seven year term as a President of a 303 unit town home and condo complex. My greatest accomplishment there was leading us in investing in our own fiber optic internet infrastructure allowing us to deliver consistent 100 Mb. internet to our residents for only $18 per month per door.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I live and work in Lehi specifically the Traverse Mountain and Thanksgiving Point areas. I've seen both the positive and negative impacts on the residents personally and want to be part of the solution to create positive changes to our every day life now. We share this life once, let's make it the best life for us now and for those that come after us.