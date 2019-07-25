Race: Mapleton City Council
Email: Nannettej56@gmail.com
Facebook: NannetteforMapletonCity
Age: 48
Occupation: Bank Manager
Education: Paralegal Certificate
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Fast pace growth is the number one issue facing Mapleton. With growth it brings many other issues, including zoning changes, higher taxes, depletion of open spaces and a strain on an already lean staffed city administration. My goal is to help Mapleton grow with effective planning and problem solving now and for the future. It is imperative that we look at our business district and the need of growing business. We must be aggressive in tackling these issue, while we remember and honor the heritage of Mapleton.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have been engaged with working with the public, listening to concerns and problem solving for many years. I am a proven and successful leader. I have a strong commitment to our community, in representing each citizen and letting their voice be heard.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Through my 18 year career of banking, I have expertise in: management, budgeting, analyzing expenses, problem solving and developing goals. I have held many positions in banking include, mortgage and business lender as well as branch and operations manager. This experience has taught me the value of communication, following through on promises made and the importance of listening.
What previous elected positions have you held?
State and county delegate and precinct secretary.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am open to and encourage citizens of Mapleton to reach out to me, to discuss what is on their minds and how they would like to see Mapleton grow.