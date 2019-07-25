Race: Lehi City Council
Email: paigealbrecht1@gmail.com
Website: http://paigeforlehi.com
Facebook: Paige for Lehi
Twitter: @Paigeforlehi
Age: 46
Occupation: Special Education Teacher
Education: BA in English, Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Lehi City faces tremendous challenges with regard to public safety staffing, growth and infrastructure, housing shortages, park development, and historic preservation. As a City Council, we've increased the salary of our Police Officers by 10% to be more competitive, and we're building a new public safety building that will be completed in Fall 2020. We are addressing growth and infrastructure needs through our new General Plan update, in process now. We're putting in new wisely-located Transit Oriented Development zones to combat the housing shortage and bring public transportation to Lehi more quickly. We're building new parks through creative public-private partnerships with local businesses, instead of raising taxes. And we've placed the highest priority on Main Street revitalization and preservation for using our Community Development Block Grant funding this year.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I've attended nearly all City Council meetings for the past eight years--since long before I ever ran for office. No other candidate in the race can say that. I've spent hundreds of hours watching and learning how to do the job, making sure that I was well-prepared to serve before asking fellow citizens to vote for me.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I've previously served in appointed positions with Lehi City. I was on the Board of Adjustments for a year, then I worked on the Planning Commission for three years, so I'm very well-versed in land use policy, zoning, and development codes.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I'm currently in my first term on Lehi City Council.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My community involvement and volunteerism is unique among the candidates. I've served as a Vice-Chair on Lehi's Arts Council for eleven years. I've been on the Round-up Celebration Committee as Parade Chair. I'm currently on the Library Board of Directors and the Parks, Trails, and Trees Committee. I'm a past PTA President and I've been on multiple School Community Councils. I'm invested in our community and I stay connected to my neighbors and fellow residents.