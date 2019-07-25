Race: Mapleton City Council
Email: patrick@patrick4mapleton.com
Website: http://patrick4mapleton.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/pg/Patrick-Bennett-Hagen-for-Mapleton-City-Council-2683728168364740
Age: 45
Occupation: Network Engineer
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Responsible growth preserves the open spaces which makes Mapleton unique in Utah County. Over the fifteen years I've lived here, our predecessors in government thru master planning and the citizens via referendum have made it clear that they want responsible growth. We understand that our agricultural spaces are giving way to residential homes. However, we need a bulwark against higher density development, which is available in our neighbor cities.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
A 15 year resident who understands and is committed to the master plan and character of Mapleton. A 28 year veteran of the technology sector who can lend substance experience and insight to city issues involving technology. Ability to reach out and effectively communicate to involve people in city government.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Technology issues are now present in even the most basic city services. An example of this is the recent request for proposals for a city road study. The companies submitted bids and described the technologies they would use to deliver the study. The council discussed intellectual property rights of the customized applications for use by the city engineers. I will lend my experience in technology consulting to better evaluate the role technology plays in city operations.
What previous elected positions have you held?
2017-2019: member of the Mapleton Junior High School Community Council (2018-2019 Co-chair).
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife, Julie, and I choose Mapleton to raise our family in 2004. Over the past fifteen years our family has grown to six boys, ages nineteen down to six. We love living here in the shadow of Maple Mountain.
I am the owner of a technology company that provides network, server, and cloud services and support for small and medium sized businesses. It is also a voice and Internet service provider.
Call me at home anytime. My number is (801) 491-8991. You can also email me at patrick@patrick4mapleton.com.