Race: Springville City Council
Email: info@patrickmonney.com
Website: http://patrickmonney.com
Age: 52
Occupation: Businessman
Education: BA in Public Relations - Brigham Young University
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Springville is a great community. We have a strong team of elected officials and dedicated employees that do well with the resources (financial and physical) of our city and the municipalities. One of the larger issues I see Springville facing is sales tax based economic development with the remaining land that is within the Springville proper. For years, Springville has been a wonderful "bedroom" community with relatively little growth in the business sector. Springville has a strong industrial park, with solid commercial businesses. My goal is to see strong retail type business growth, which in-turn will increase the sales tax base for supporting Springville City. Only within the last few years has Springville seen the addition of more sales tax generating businesses. There is still a limited amount of land available and zoned for growth that will increase our sales tax base, and I will work to make sure the best retail businesses are sought after to maximize that real estate.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I was born in Texas and raised in Springville since age 3. I married Heidi Groneman, and together we chose to make Springville our home. We are both proud Red Devils. I graduated from BYU in Public Relations and Heidi from SUU in Business Administration. My professional career has been dedicated to growing startup to mid-size ($70M) companies. My responsibilities include accounting/finance, taxes, budgeting, due diligence in mergers and acquisitions, business/growth plans and general operations. With my education, experience, and years of service in the community, I believe I am well qualified for City Council.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I strongly believe in community. While my children were in elementary school, I served 3 terms on the Cherry Creek Community Council. As a former member of the Springville Kiwanis Club, I served as Treasurer. The Kiwanis Club provides Springville youth with scholarships and assists local families and individuals with sub-for-Santa programs. I'm currently the Chairman of the Springville City Municipal Power Board, and Heidi and I just completed our 6th year as Co-Chairs for Art City Days. I have worked with Springville City elected officials and paid employees throughout the six years I've been involved with both Art City Days and the Springville Municipal Power Board. I have a good understanding of how the budgeting process works, as well as how the various departments within the city affect and are affected by the budget. There needs to be a strong balance between services that bring in revenue and services that are provided that use revenue for the benefit of all Springville residents and businesses.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I was elected as a member of the Cherry Creek Community Council (6 years or 3 terms). I was also appointed to the Springville Municipal Power Board, where I'm currently serving as the Chairman of the Board, and my wife and I have been serving as Co-Chairs for Art City Days.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I know that a community's greatest strength comes from citizen involvement, transparent government, fiscal responsibility and education on issues that affect the lives of its residents. As a member of the City Council, I will focus on transparent communication, economic growth, fiscal responsibility and providing outstanding services for our community. As a member of the City Council, together, we can keep Springville thriving!